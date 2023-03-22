The Timken Company (TKR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is above average at 14.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Timken Company (TKR) is $96.18, which is $13.56 above the current market price. The public float for TKR is 63.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TKR on March 22, 2023 was 587.48K shares.

TKR) stock’s latest price update

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR)’s stock price has increased by 5.15 compared to its previous closing price of 76.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TKR’s Market Performance

The Timken Company (TKR) has experienced a -3.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.79% drop in the past month, and a 15.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for TKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.65% for TKR stock, with a simple moving average of 15.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $87 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TKR reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for TKR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to TKR, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

TKR Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKR fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.68. In addition, The Timken Company saw 13.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKR starting from Kyle Richard G, who sale 24,841 shares at the price of $85.97 back on Feb 27. After this action, Kyle Richard G now owns 383,082 shares of The Timken Company, valued at $2,135,581 using the latest closing price.

Kyle Richard G, the President and CEO of The Timken Company, sale 23,859 shares at $85.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Kyle Richard G is holding 383,082 shares at $2,039,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.56 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Timken Company stands at +9.06. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Timken Company (TKR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.