The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is above average at 120.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is $148.06, which is $8.84 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 582.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PGR on March 22, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has increased by 0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 139.07. However, the company has experienced a -1.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

PGR’s Market Performance

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen a -1.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.91% decline in the past month and a 10.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for PGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.11% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $158 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $138, previously predicting the price at $133. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to PGR, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

PGR Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.69. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 8.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Marshall Mariann Wojtkun, who sale 472 shares at the price of $138.67 back on Mar 16. After this action, Marshall Mariann Wojtkun now owns 3,981 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $65,388 using the latest closing price.

Mascaro Daniel P, the Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of The Progressive Corporation, sale 2,806 shares at $141.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Mascaro Daniel P is holding 36,082 shares at $397,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.