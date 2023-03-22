The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has seen a -7.35% decrease in the past week, with a -20.92% drop in the past month, and a 2.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for LEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.70% for LEV stock, with a simple moving average of -42.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is $3.65, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 109.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEV on March 22, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

LEV) stock’s latest price update

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.89. However, the company has experienced a -7.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $2 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEV reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for LEV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to LEV, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 27th of the previous year.

LEV Trading at -19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1420. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.