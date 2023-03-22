The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST)’s stock price has decreased by -4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 1.76. However, the company has seen a -39.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Honest Co. Revenue Declines as Consumers Return to Stores

Is It Worth Investing in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) Right Now?

The public float for HNST is 85.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of HNST was 1.00M shares.

HNST’s Market Performance

The stock of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) has seen a -39.45% decrease in the past week, with a -41.95% drop in the past month, and a -39.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.41% for HNST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.49% for HNST stock, with a simple moving average of -47.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HNST reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for HNST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to HNST, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on March 28th of the previous year.

HNST Trading at -41.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares sank -42.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST fell by -39.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5565. In addition, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock saw -43.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Rexing Rick, who sale 3,809 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Mar 08. After this action, Rexing Rick now owns 313,026 shares of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock, valued at $10,703 using the latest closing price.

Vlahos Nikolaos A, the Chief Executive Officer of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock, sale 16,547 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Vlahos Nikolaos A is holding 1,230,181 shares at $48,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.89 for the present operating margin

+28.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stands at -15.63. The total capital return value is set at -20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.96.

Based on The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.44. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.