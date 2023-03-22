The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is above average at 9.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.

The public float for BNS is 1.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNS on March 22, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

BNS) stock’s latest price update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 48.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BNS’s Market Performance

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has experienced a 0.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.27% drop in the past month, and a 1.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for BNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.93% for BNS stock, with a simple moving average of -9.70% for the last 200 days.

BNS Trading at -6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.83. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw -0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.54. Total debt to assets is 15.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.