The -73.63% Simple Moving Average of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) has seen a 44.34% increase in the past week, with a 3.38% gain in the past month, and a -6.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.58% for INM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.47% for INM stock, with a simple moving average of -73.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INM is 1.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INM on March 22, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

INM) stock’s latest price update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM)’s stock price has increased by 10.07 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. however, the company has experienced a 44.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INM Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.08%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INM rose by +41.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2303. In addition, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -24.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INM starting from ADAMS ERIC A, who purchase 14,160 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Apr 14. After this action, ADAMS ERIC A now owns 59,003 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $12,659 using the latest closing price.

ADAMS ERIC A, the President & CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 8,560 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that ADAMS ERIC A is holding 44,843 shares at $7,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INM

Equity return is now at value -149.70, with -113.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.