The -14.11% Simple Moving Average of Cadence Bank’s (CADE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Cadence Bank (CADE) has seen a 3.30% increase in the past week, with a -19.03% drop in the past month, and a -6.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for CADE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.78% for CADE stock, with a simple moving average of -14.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is above average at 9.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CADE is 154.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CADE on March 22, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

CADE) stock’s latest price update

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE)’s stock price has increased by 6.15 compared to its previous closing price of 20.96. however, the company has experienced a 3.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CADE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CADE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CADE reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CADE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to CADE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

CADE Trading at -13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADE rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.44. In addition, Cadence Bank saw -9.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CADE

Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cadence Bank (CADE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.