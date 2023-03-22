The -13.88% Decline of Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has gone down by -0.13% for the week, with a -0.75% drop in the past month and a 25.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.95% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.87% for WYNN stock, with a simple moving average of 41.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by analysts is $119.36, which is $10.66 above the current market price. The public float for WYNN is 96.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.81% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of WYNN was 2.61M shares.

WYNN) stock’s latest price update

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 107.64. but the company has seen a -0.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WYNN, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WYNN Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.19. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 31.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Billings Craig Scott, who sale 10,901 shares at the price of $103.26 back on Mar 16. After this action, Billings Craig Scott now owns 255,781 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $1,125,637 using the latest closing price.

CAMERON-DOE JULIE, the CFO of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 4,000 shares at $108.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that CAMERON-DOE JULIE is holding 65,970 shares at $432,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -11.28. Equity return is now at value 68.90, with -3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.