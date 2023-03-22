The -11.52% Simple Moving Average of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s (MAA) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) has gone down by -4.30% for the week, with a -13.93% drop in the past month and a -8.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.57% for MAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.04% for MAA stock, with a simple moving average of -11.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) Right Now?

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MAA is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAA is $180.00, which is $35.11 above the current market price. The public float for MAA is 114.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume for MAA on March 22, 2023 was 724.95K shares.

MAA) stock’s latest price update

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 146.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAA

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAA reach a price target of $167, previously predicting the price at $176. The rating they have provided for MAA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAA, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

MAA Trading at -10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAA fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.85. In addition, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. saw -7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAA starting from Hill Adrian, who sale 584 shares at the price of $164.28 back on Feb 21. After this action, Hill Adrian now owns 27,104 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., valued at $95,941 using the latest closing price.

DelPriore Robert J., the EVP, General Counsel of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., sale 988 shares at $155.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that DelPriore Robert J. is holding 48,744 shares at $153,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.09 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stands at +31.54. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.