Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The average price recommended by analysts for Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) is $5.50, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for TBIO is 18.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On March 22, 2023, TBIO’s average trading volume was 58.27K shares.

TBIO) stock’s latest price update

Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO)’s stock price has increased by 20.81 compared to its previous closing price of 2.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/21 that Translate Bio Stock Jumps After Agreeing to Be Bought by Sanofi

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

TBIO’s Market Performance

Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) has experienced a 18.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 53.45% rise in the past month, and a 132.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.09% for TBIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.41% for TBIO stock, with a simple moving average of 43.48% for the last 200 days.

TBIO Trading at 40.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares surge +48.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBIO rose by +13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, Telesis Bio Inc. saw 122.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TBIO

Equity return is now at value -73.70, with -51.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.