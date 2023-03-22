Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has seen a -2.01% decrease in the past week, with a -7.78% drop in the past month, and a 7.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for VIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.38% for VIV stock, with a simple moving average of -7.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) is above average at 15.62x. The 36-month beta value for VIV is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VIV is $9.21, which is $1.98 above than the current price. The public float for VIV is 426.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of VIV on March 22, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

VIV) stock’s latest price update

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 7.39. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $11.50 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

VIV Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at +8.50. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.