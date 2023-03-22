TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TGNA is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TGNA is 221.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume for TGNA on March 22, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

TGNA) stock’s latest price update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 15.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/22 that Tegna Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $5.4 Billion.

TGNA’s Market Performance

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has seen a 1.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.35% decline in the past month and a -20.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for TGNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.69% for TGNA stock, with a simple moving average of -22.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

TGNA Trading at -17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -23.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.15. In addition, TEGNA Inc. saw -25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc. stands at +19.21. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.