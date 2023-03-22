Teekay Corporation (TK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)’s stock price has increased by 8.28 compared to its previous closing price of 6.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Right Now?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teekay Corporation (TK) is $3.50, The public float for TK is 70.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TK on March 22, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

TK’s Market Performance

The stock of Teekay Corporation (TK) has seen a 17.41% increase in the past week, with a 25.77% rise in the past month, and a 45.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for TK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.11% for TK stock, with a simple moving average of 60.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 23.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +22.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK rose by +16.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.00. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 44.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corporation stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Corporation (TK), the company’s capital structure generated 95.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teekay Corporation (TK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.