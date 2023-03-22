TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)’s stock price has increased by 0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 37.82. However, the company has experienced a -3.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/22 that U.S. Oil Prices Pressured After Large Leak From Keystone Pipeline

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is above average at 76.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is $44.56, which is $12.12 above the current market price. The public float for TRP is 1.01B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRP on March 22, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

TRP’s Market Performance

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen a -3.83% decrease in the past week, with a -9.69% drop in the past month, and a -5.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for TRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.18% for TRP stock, with a simple moving average of -16.88% for the last 200 days.

TRP Trading at -7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.68. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.