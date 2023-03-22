Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is above average at 12.35x. The 36-month beta value for TPR is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TPR is $51.50, which is $9.46 above than the current price. The public float for TPR is 233.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. The average trading volume of TPR on March 22, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR)’s stock price has increased by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 40.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/10/22 that Ralph Lauren and Tapestry Use Star Power to Bring in Luxury Customers

TPR’s Market Performance

TPR’s stock has fallen by -0.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.03% and a quarterly rise of 13.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Tapestry Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.19% for TPR stock, with a simple moving average of 14.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TPR, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

TPR Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.33. In addition, Tapestry Inc. saw 8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPR starting from Dadlani Manesh, who sale 1,582 shares at the price of $38.53 back on Dec 02. After this action, Dadlani Manesh now owns 39,375 shares of Tapestry Inc., valued at $60,954 using the latest closing price.

Dadlani Manesh, the VP, Controller and PAO of Tapestry Inc., sale 2,005 shares at $36.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Dadlani Manesh is holding 33,681 shares at $73,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.23 for the present operating margin

+69.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tapestry Inc. stands at +12.81. Equity return is now at value 35.60, with 11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.