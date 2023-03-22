Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) by analysts is $77.20, which is $17.35 above the current market price. The public float for SF is 103.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SF was 716.04K shares.

SF) stock’s latest price update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF)’s stock price has increased by 5.57 compared to its previous closing price of 56.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/23 that M&A Is Expected to Pick Up in 2023 as Companies Adapt to Tougher Conditions

SF’s Market Performance

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has experienced a 1.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.39% drop in the past month, and a 4.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for SF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.92% for SF stock, with a simple moving average of -0.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $66 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SF reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for SF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

SF Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SF rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.61. In addition, Stifel Financial Corp. saw 2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SF starting from KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J, who purchase 7,674 shares at the price of $57.03 back on Mar 14. After this action, KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J now owns 1,385,000 shares of Stifel Financial Corp., valued at $437,658 using the latest closing price.

KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J, the Chief Executive Officer of Stifel Financial Corp., purchase 2,500 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J is holding 1,377,326 shares at $137,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.98 for the present operating margin

+94.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stifel Financial Corp. stands at +14.45. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.