Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 33.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is 13.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SFM is 0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is $33.33, which is -$0.14 below the current market price. The public float for SFM is 102.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.11% of that float. On March 22, 2023, SFM’s average trading volume was 1.38M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has seen a -1.32% decrease in the past week, with a 4.45% rise in the past month, and a -0.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for SFM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.46% for SFM stock, with a simple moving average of 10.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $35 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SFM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

SFM Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.64. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Sanders Dan J, who sale 40,452 shares at the price of $32.56 back on Mar 20. After this action, Sanders Dan J now owns 8,241 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $1,317,056 using the latest closing price.

Sinclair Jack, the Chief Executive Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 5,814 shares at $32.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Sinclair Jack is holding 367,783 shares at $191,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 147.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55. Total debt to assets is 44.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.