Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a 2.53% increase in the past week, with a 7.05% gain in the past month, and a 75.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 29.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPOT is 140.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPOT on March 22, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT)’s stock price has increased by 0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 128.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/08/23 that Spotify Launches New Video Feed to Keep Listeners Listening

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $155 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SPOT, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

SPOT Trading at 12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.46. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 63.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.