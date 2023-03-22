Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ANY is at 2.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANY is $10.00, The public float for ANY is 65.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for ANY on March 22, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

ANY) stock’s latest price update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY)’s stock price has increased by 11.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ANY’s Market Performance

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has seen a 15.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -25.40% decline in the past month and a 2.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.52% for ANY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.61% for ANY stock, with a simple moving average of -28.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ANY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2016.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANY reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ANY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2015.

ANY Trading at -7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares sank -16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANY rose by +15.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3568. In addition, Sphere 3D Corp. saw 29.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-508.01 for the present operating margin

-107.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere 3D Corp. stands at -464.76. Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -34.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.