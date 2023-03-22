Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.27 compared to its previous closing price of 0.83. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SPPI is at 2.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPPI is $2.65, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for SPPI is 184.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for SPPI on March 22, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

SPPI’s Market Performance

SPPI’s stock has seen a -0.14% decrease for the week, with a 4.57% rise in the past month and a 127.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.94% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.92% for SPPI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPPI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SPPI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SPPI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPPI, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

SPPI Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8312. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 109.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from Riga Thomas J, who sale 31,381 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Mar 15. After this action, Riga Thomas J now owns 472,411 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,979 using the latest closing price.

McGahan Keith M, the Chief Legal Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 27,197 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McGahan Keith M is holding 189,325 shares at $21,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

The total capital return value is set at -152.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -172.09. Equity return is now at value -246.70, with -103.60 for asset returns.

Based on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.44. Total debt to assets is 2.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.