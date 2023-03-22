So-Young International Inc. (SY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY)’s stock price has increased by 27.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SY is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SY is $20.68, which is -$0.34 below the current market price. The public float for SY is 67.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume for SY on March 22, 2023 was 548.12K shares.

SY’s Market Performance

SY’s stock has seen a 0.48% increase for the week, with a -19.47% drop in the past month and a 91.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.62% for So-Young International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.75% for SY stock, with a simple moving average of 70.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $14 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SY reach a price target of $16.20. The rating they have provided for SY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2020.

SY Trading at -11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.05%, as shares sank -18.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3700. In addition, So-Young International Inc. saw 63.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.97 for the present operating margin

+80.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc. stands at -0.49. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, So-Young International Inc. (SY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.