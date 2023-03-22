Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)’s stock price has increased by 1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 24.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.98% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that Activist Investor Urges Six Flags to Monetize Its Real Estate

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is above average at 19.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is $31.80, which is $6.6 above the current market price. The public float for SIX is 81.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIX on March 22, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX stock saw a decrease of -0.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.24% and a quarterly a decrease of 17.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.64% for SIX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $30 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to SIX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

SIX Trading at -7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.88. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw 8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Mick Gary, who purchase 5,250 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Dec 15. After this action, Mick Gary now owns 59,675 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $112,349 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 2,250 shares at $21.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Mick Gary is holding 54,425 shares at $49,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.92 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at +8.02. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.