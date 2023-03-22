Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) has gone up by 0.74% for the week, with a -15.80% drop in the past month and a -4.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.89% for SFNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.91% for SFNC stock, with a simple moving average of -15.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) Right Now?

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87.

The public float for SFNC is 125.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFNC on March 22, 2023 was 575.07K shares.

SFNC) stock’s latest price update

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC)’s stock price has increased by 5.36 compared to its previous closing price of 18.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFNC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SFNC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SFNC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on May 09th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SFNC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

SFNC Trading at -12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFNC rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.56. In addition, Simmons First National Corporation saw -11.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFNC starting from Bass Dean O., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $23.06 back on Feb 07. After this action, Bass Dean O. now owns 132,475 shares of Simmons First National Corporation, valued at $172,950 using the latest closing price.

Bass Dean O., the Director of Simmons First National Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $22.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Bass Dean O. is holding 139,975 shares at $229,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFNC

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.