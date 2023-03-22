Should You Invest in ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TDUP is $3.30, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for TDUP is 65.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.86% of that float. The average trading volume for TDUP on March 22, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP)’s stock price has increased by 16.75 compared to its previous closing price of 2.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

TDUP’s Market Performance

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has seen a 14.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 64.86% gain in the past month and a 22.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.44% for TDUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.76% for TDUP stock, with a simple moving average of 18.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDUP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

TDUP Trading at 35.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.21%, as shares surge +84.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +14.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw 86.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from NOVA DANIEL J, who purchase 24,611 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Mar 14. After this action, NOVA DANIEL J now owns 54,938 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $56,539 using the latest closing price.

NOVA DANIEL J, the Director of ThredUp Inc., purchase 6,890 shares at $2.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that NOVA DANIEL J is holding 6,890 shares at $15,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.83 for the present operating margin

+61.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -32.00. Equity return is now at value -57.20, with -27.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.