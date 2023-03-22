Should You Invest in Sempra (SRE) Now?

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SRE is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SRE is $171.50, which is $26.1 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 310.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for SRE on March 22, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

SRE) stock’s latest price update

Sempra (NYSE: SRE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 147.51. However, the company has seen a -0.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Utility to Find a New Strategy

SRE’s Market Performance

Sempra (SRE) has seen a -0.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.14% decline in the past month and a -7.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for SRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.69% for SRE stock, with a simple moving average of -7.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRE reach a price target of $167, previously predicting the price at $164. The rating they have provided for SRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SRE, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

SRE Trading at -5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.12. In addition, Sempra saw -5.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sempra (SRE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.