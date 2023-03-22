Should You Invest in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Now?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RLJ is at 1.80.

The average price suggested by analysts for RLJ is $14.67, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for RLJ is 158.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.43% of that float. The average trading volume for RLJ on March 22, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

RLJ) stock’s latest price update

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ)’s stock price has increased by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 10.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ’s stock has fallen by -3.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.18% and a quarterly drop of -6.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for RLJ Lodging Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.84% for RLJ stock, with a simple moving average of -11.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLJ reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for RLJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

RLJ Trading at -10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.00. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from Gibson Patricia L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Sep 23. After this action, Gibson Patricia L now owns 79,635 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $52,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.11 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at +3.49. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.