Should You Invest in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CEMI is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CEMI is $8.00, The public float for CEMI is 36.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume for CEMI on March 22, 2023 was 668.41K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

CEMI) stock’s latest price update

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI)’s stock price has increased by 5.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has experienced a -0.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/21 that AMC, Duck Creek Tech, Chembio Diagnostics: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

CEMI’s Market Performance

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) has experienced a -0.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.74% drop in the past month, and a 53.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for CEMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.77% for CEMI stock, with a simple moving average of -19.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEMI

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEMI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for CEMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CEMI, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

CEMI Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.19%, as shares sank -11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEMI fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4203. In addition, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. saw 77.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.20 for the present operating margin

+27.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stands at -70.90. The total capital return value is set at -42.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.40. Equity return is now at value -147.90, with -57.30 for asset returns.

Based on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.01. Total debt to assets is 26.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.