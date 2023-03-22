Should You Invest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPRX is $21.65, which is $5.12 above the current market price. The public float for CPRX is 96.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.80% of that float. The average trading volume for CPRX on March 22, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX)’s stock price has increased by 0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 16.40. However, the company has seen a 11.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX’s stock has risen by 11.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.51% and a quarterly rise of 3.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.33% for CPRX stock, with a simple moving average of 20.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.32. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 5,918 shares at the price of $16.85 back on Dec 06. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 30,802 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $99,718 using the latest closing price.

Miller Steve, the Chief Operating Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $17.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Miller Steve is holding 553,791 shares at $346,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.54 for the present operating margin

+83.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +38.79. The total capital return value is set at 39.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.28. Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 27.20 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.