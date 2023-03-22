Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.93. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is $11.24, which is $9.34 above the current market price. The public float for SGMO is 138.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGMO on March 22, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

SGMO’s Market Performance

The stock of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has seen a -12.04% decrease in the past week, with a -38.11% drop in the past month, and a -44.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.84% for SGMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.19% for SGMO stock, with a simple moving average of -53.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $16 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGMO reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SGMO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to SGMO, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 13th of the previous year.

SGMO Trading at -37.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -33.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO fell by -12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4927. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. saw -39.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.27 back on Aug 30. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 23,652,466 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $526,520 using the latest closing price.

BIOGEN INC., the 10% Owner of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $5.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that BIOGEN INC. is holding 23,752,466 shares at $2,130,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.85 for the present operating margin

+89.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -172.76. Equity return is now at value -61.20, with -31.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.