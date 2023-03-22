Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) is $3.20, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for RBT is 25.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBT on March 22, 2023 was 138.16K shares.

RBT) stock’s latest price update

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT)’s stock price has increased by 8.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -33.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RBT’s Market Performance

RBT’s stock has fallen by -33.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.38% and a quarterly drop of -54.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.83% for Rubicon Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.31% for RBT stock, with a simple moving average of -79.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RBT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to RBT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

RBT Trading at -35.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.88%, as shares sank -7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT fell by -33.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9668. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc. saw -50.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Chico Hernandez Andres, who purchase 555,555 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Mar 16. After this action, Chico Hernandez Andres now owns 681,183 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc., valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Enrich Jose Miguel, the 10% Owner of Rubicon Technologies Inc., purchase 111,111 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Enrich Jose Miguel is holding 111,111 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.50 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubicon Technologies Inc. stands at -4.46. Equity return is now at value 38.30, with -30.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.