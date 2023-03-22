Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY)’s stock price has increased by 6.64 compared to its previous closing price of 6.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Right Now?

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is $11.75, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for RPAY is 85.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPAY on March 22, 2023 was 809.56K shares.

RPAY’s Market Performance

RPAY’s stock has seen a -3.31% decrease for the week, with a -29.06% drop in the past month and a -20.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for Repay Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.70% for RPAY stock, with a simple moving average of -30.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $9 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPAY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RPAY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPAY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

RPAY Trading at -25.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -25.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.50. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw -20.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Jackson Michael Frank, who sale 62,500 shares at the price of $7.90 back on Nov 17. After this action, Jackson Michael Frank now owns 54,769 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $493,750 using the latest closing price.

KIGHT PETER J, the Director of Repay Holdings Corporation, purchase 65,000 shares at $7.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KIGHT PETER J is holding 1,560,559 shares at $481,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.77 for the present operating margin

+38.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at +4.60. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.