Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has seen a -3.30% decrease in the past week, with a -15.31% drop in the past month, and a -5.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for RWT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.11% for RWT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RWT is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is $9.00, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for RWT is 112.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.37% of that float. On March 22, 2023, RWT’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

RWT) stock’s latest price update

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 6.74. However, the company has seen a -3.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RWT, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

RWT Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -12.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw -0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from COCHRANE COLLIN L., who sale 11,706 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Dec 20. After this action, COCHRANE COLLIN L. now owns 56,899 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $80,303 using the latest closing price.

Stone Andrew P, the Chief Legal Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Stone Andrew P is holding 106,821 shares at $48,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.56 for the present operating margin

+94.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at -23.00. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.