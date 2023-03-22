Real-Time Update: Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has gone up by 9.84% for the week, with a -12.99% drop in the past month and a -7.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.84% for DBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.75% for DBI stock, with a simple moving average of -32.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is above average at 3.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is $11.50, which is $3.96 above the current market price. The public float for DBI is 47.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DBI on March 22, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI)’s stock price has increased by 1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 8.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of DBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DBI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DBI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $22 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBI reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for DBI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 20th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DBI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

DBI Trading at -7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBI rose by +9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.36. In addition, Designer Brands Inc. saw -7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBI starting from LAU JOANNA T, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.53 back on Sep 22. After this action, LAU JOANNA T now owns 58,244 shares of Designer Brands Inc., valued at $155,300 using the latest closing price.

Zaiac Joanne, the Director of Designer Brands Inc., sale 4,489 shares at $15.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Zaiac Joanne is holding 48,560 shares at $70,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+32.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Designer Brands Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.63. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), the company’s capital structure generated 254.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.81. Total debt to assets is 54.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 210.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.