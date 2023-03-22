Real-Time Update: Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) has seen a -9.09% decrease in the past week, with a -31.82% drop in the past month, and a -51.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.50% for BLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.60% for BLI stock, with a simple moving average of -62.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) by analysts is $8.33, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for BLI is 58.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.10% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of BLI was 964.06K shares.

BLI) stock’s latest price update

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI)’s stock price has decreased by -5.88 compared to its previous closing price of 1.27. but the company has seen a -9.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BLI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BLI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLI reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for BLI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

BLI Trading at -36.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -27.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLI fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4883. In addition, Berkeley Lights Inc. saw -55.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLI starting from McClaskey James Paul, who sale 122 shares at the price of $1.99 back on Oct 20. After this action, McClaskey James Paul now owns 67,231 shares of Berkeley Lights Inc., valued at $243 using the latest closing price.

Hobbs Eric, the of Berkeley Lights Inc., sale 7,531 shares at $4.97 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Hobbs Eric is holding 182,725 shares at $37,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.29 for the present operating margin

+68.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berkeley Lights Inc. stands at -124.74. The total capital return value is set at -42.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.39. Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -40.20 for asset returns.

Based on Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.40. Total debt to assets is 20.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.