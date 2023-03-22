Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX)’s stock price has increased by 2.26 compared to its previous closing price of 132.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/21 that Positive Marijuana Tests Are Up Among U.S. Workers

Is It Worth Investing in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is 17.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DGX is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is $150.46, which is $13.8 above the current market price. The public float for DGX is 110.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On March 22, 2023, DGX’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

DGX’s Market Performance

The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has seen a 1.50% increase in the past week, with a -8.31% drop in the past month, and a -8.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for DGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.10% for DGX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DGX by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for DGX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $159 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to DGX, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

DGX Trading at -5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.04. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw -13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from Doherty Catherine T., who sale 5,307 shares at the price of $140.55 back on Mar 07. After this action, Doherty Catherine T. now owns 67,810 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $745,899 using the latest closing price.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, the SVP & General Counsel of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sale 4,754 shares at $140.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E is holding 38,527 shares at $668,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.41 for the present operating margin

+33.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at +9.53. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.