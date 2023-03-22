Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 22.78. however, the company has experienced a -10.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTGX is 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PTGX is $34.50, which is $11.46 above the current price. The public float for PTGX is 46.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTGX on March 22, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

PTGX’s Market Performance

PTGX’s stock has seen a -10.05% decrease for the week, with a 40.63% rise in the past month and a 134.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.83% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.06% for PTGX stock, with a simple moving average of 111.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $21 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTGX reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for PTGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PTGX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

PTGX Trading at 40.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +44.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX fell by -10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.29. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw 108.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-494.24 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stands at -479.26. Equity return is now at value -49.50, with -42.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.