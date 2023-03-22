Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)’s stock price has increased by 2.79 compared to its previous closing price of 6.82. However, the company has experienced a 2.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is 87.63x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for PSEC is 289.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On March 22, 2023, PSEC’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC’s stock has seen a 2.79% increase for the week, with a -8.49% drop in the past month and a -3.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for Prospect Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.08% for PSEC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSEC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSEC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PSEC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

PSEC Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw 0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Van Dask Kristin Lea, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $6.87 back on Mar 14. After this action, Van Dask Kristin Lea now owns 66,492 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $41,220 using the latest closing price.

Van Dask Kristin Lea, the CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 4,250 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Van Dask Kristin Lea is holding 58,517 shares at $31,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.