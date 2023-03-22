ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1508.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PUMP is 2.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PUMP is $13.65, which is $6.11 above the current price. The public float for PUMP is 96.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PUMP on March 22, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

PUMP) stock’s latest price update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 7.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP’s stock has fallen by -7.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.44% and a quarterly drop of -22.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for ProPetro Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.11% for PUMP stock, with a simple moving average of -23.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUMP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PUMP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PUMP, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PUMP Trading at -19.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.60. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw -27.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $8.96 back on Mar 01. After this action, SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT now owns 65,778 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $13,440 using the latest closing price.

SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT, the Chief Financial Officer of ProPetro Holding Corp., purchase 2,500 shares at $8.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT is holding 64,278 shares at $21,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at +0.16. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.