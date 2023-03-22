Prologis Inc. (PLD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is above average at 27.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prologis Inc. (PLD) is $142.05, which is $24.17 above the current market price. The public float for PLD is 738.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLD on March 22, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 118.70. However, the company has seen a -1.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/13/22 that Prologis to Buy Duke Realty in $26 Billion Deal, Including Debt

PLD’s Market Performance

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has seen a -1.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.55% decline in the past month and a 5.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for PLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.91% for PLD stock, with a simple moving average of -0.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $147 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLD reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for PLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLD, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

PLD Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLD fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.65. In addition, Prologis Inc. saw 4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLD starting from OCONNOR DAVID P, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $114.13 back on Nov 28. After this action, OCONNOR DAVID P now owns 9,000 shares of Prologis Inc., valued at $1,027,170 using the latest closing price.

Modjtabai Avid, the Director of Prologis Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $118.65 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Modjtabai Avid is holding 15,000 shares at $1,779,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.62 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prologis Inc. stands at +56.33. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Prologis Inc. (PLD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.