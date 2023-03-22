ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC)’s stock price has decreased by -18.68 compared to its previous closing price of 14.67. However, the company has seen a -25.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) is above average at 29.46x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is $32.71, which is $20.9 above the current market price. The public float for ACDC is 26.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACDC on March 22, 2023 was 405.94K shares.

ACDC’s Market Performance

ACDC stock saw a decrease of -25.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -43.78% and a quarterly a decrease of -45.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.36% for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.99% for ACDC stock, with a simple moving average of -41.18% for the last 200 days.

ACDC Trading at -42.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares sank -38.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC fell by -25.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.98. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp. saw -52.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from ProFrac Holding Corp., who purchase 1,500,000 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Dec 28. After this action, ProFrac Holding Corp. now owns 1,500,000 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp., valued at $1,740,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.08 for the present operating margin

+5.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp. stands at -12.63. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.