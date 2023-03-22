Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW)’s stock price has decreased by -2.79 compared to its previous closing price of 79.62. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is above average at 19.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is $74.45, which is -$2.49 below the current market price. The public float for PNW is 112.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PNW on March 22, 2023 was 982.90K shares.

PNW’s Market Performance

PNW stock saw an increase of -0.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.06% and a quarterly increase of -0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.30% for PNW stock, with a simple moving average of 5.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNW stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PNW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PNW in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $80 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNW reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for PNW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Neutral” to PNW, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

PNW Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.83. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation saw 1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from Lockwood Barbara D, who sale 689 shares at the price of $77.88 back on Dec 06. After this action, Lockwood Barbara D now owns 0 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, valued at $53,659 using the latest closing price.

Lockwood Barbara D, the SVP, Public Policy, APS of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, sale 3,489 shares at $74.25 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Lockwood Barbara D is holding 0 shares at $259,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+14.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stands at +11.18. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.