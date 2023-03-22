Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has increased by 8.90 compared to its previous closing price of 3.37. but the company has seen a -0.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Right Now?

The public float for OSCR is 177.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of OSCR was 1.65M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

OSCR’s Market Performance

OSCR stock saw a decrease of -0.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.46% and a quarterly a decrease of 59.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.00% for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.72% for OSCR stock, with a simple moving average of -15.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSCR reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OSCR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OSCR, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

OSCR Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -30.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw 49.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,764 shares at the price of $4.88 back on Mar 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 369,521 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $150,156 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 12,473 shares at $4.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 188,328 shares at $60,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc. stands at -15.30. Equity return is now at value -53.30, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.