Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is 15.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OHI is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is $29.25, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for OHI is 233.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.58% of that float. On March 22, 2023, OHI’s average trading volume was 2.36M shares.

OHI stock's latest price update

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 27.26. however, the company has experienced a -6.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI’s stock has fallen by -6.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.03% and a quarterly drop of -6.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.26% for OHI stock, with a simple moving average of -10.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to OHI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

OHI Trading at -4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.40. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw -4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +48.38. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.