Okta Inc. (OKTA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Okta Inc. (OKTA) is $92.42, which is $7.89 above the current market price. The public float for OKTA is 151.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. On March 22, 2023, OKTA’s average trading volume was 2.71M shares.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 84.24. However, the company has experienced a 3.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Okta Stock Has Been on a Tear. Why There’s Still Time to Buy.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA’s stock has risen by 3.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.15% and a quarterly rise of 24.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Okta Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.34% for OKTA stock, with a simple moving average of 13.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $100 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OKTA, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

OKTA Trading at 12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.06. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 23.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from McKinnon Todd, who sale 3,117 shares at the price of $82.48 back on Mar 16. After this action, McKinnon Todd now owns 22,813 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $257,085 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc., sale 2,184 shares at $82.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 42,843 shares at $180,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -43.86. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Okta Inc. (OKTA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.