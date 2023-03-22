NuCana plc (NCNA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of NuCana plc (NCNA) has gone up by 18.01% for the week, with a -13.98% drop in the past month and a 103.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.38% for NCNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.53% for NCNA stock, with a simple moving average of 18.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NCNA is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NCNA is $4.10, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for NCNA is 51.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for NCNA on March 22, 2023 was 116.45K shares.

NCNA) stock’s latest price update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA)’s stock price has decreased by -14.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.67. however, the company has experienced a 18.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNA

The stock of NuCana plc (NCNA) has gone up by 18.01% for the week, with a -13.98% drop in the past month and a 103.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.38% for NCNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.53% for NCNA stock, with a simple moving average of 18.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNA

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCNA reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for NCNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2020.

NCNA Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNA rose by +20.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3569. In addition, NuCana plc saw 116.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNA

The total capital return value is set at -55.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.52. Equity return is now at value -52.30, with -42.90 for asset returns.

Based on NuCana plc (NCNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NuCana plc (NCNA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.