Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NSC stock has gone down by -1.29%, with a monthly decline of -9.98% and a quarterly plunge of -18.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Norfolk Southern Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.41% for NSC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Right Now?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NSC is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NSC is $249.28, which is $44.78 above the current market price. The public float for NSC is 227.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume for NSC on March 22, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

NSC) stock’s latest price update

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC)’s stock price has increased by 0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 205.33. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

In the past week, NSC stock has gone down by -1.29%, with a monthly decline of -9.98% and a quarterly plunge of -18.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Norfolk Southern Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.41% for NSC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSC reach a price target of $255. The rating they have provided for NSC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to NSC, setting the target price at $266 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

NSC Trading at -12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.18. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw -16.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $224.16 back on Mar 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 32,776 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $448,320 using the latest closing price.

Squires James A, the Director of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 21,272 shares at $245.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Squires James A is holding 1,001 shares at $5,227,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.14 for the present operating margin

+37.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at +25.64. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.