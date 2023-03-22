Navigating the Volatility of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (FULC) Stock

In the past week, FULC stock has gone down by -6.80%, with a monthly decline of -69.60% and a quarterly plunge of -30.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.20% for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.50% for FULC stock, with a simple moving average of -50.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) is $9.33, which is $5.63 above the current market price. The public float for FULC is 48.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FULC on March 22, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

FULC) stock’s latest price update

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC)’s stock price has increased by 7.25 compared to its previous closing price of 3.45. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULC reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for FULC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to FULC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

FULC Trading at -63.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares sank -69.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. saw -49.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,923,076 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Jan 20. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 11,609,704 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., valued at $24,999,988 using the latest closing price.

Gould Robert J, the Interim President & CEO of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,766 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Gould Robert J is holding 499,864 shares at $101,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1768.12 for the present operating margin

+61.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1732.43. Equity return is now at value -57.10, with -49.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.