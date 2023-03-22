Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)’s stock price has decreased by -22.13 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GRIL is $3.00, The public float for GRIL is 25.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRIL on March 22, 2023 was 425.31K shares.

GRIL’s Market Performance

GRIL’s stock has seen a -16.85% decrease for the week, with a -21.50% drop in the past month and a 20.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.67% for Muscle Maker Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.53% for GRIL stock, with a simple moving average of 55.72% for the last 200 days.

GRIL Trading at -13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL fell by -8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3055. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw 7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRIL starting from Frost Malcolm B., who purchase 6,579 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 21. After this action, Frost Malcolm B. now owns 65,988 shares of Muscle Maker Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Mohan Kevin James, the Chief Investment Officer of Muscle Maker Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Mohan Kevin James is holding 163,963 shares at $2,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.50 for the present operating margin

+0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Muscle Maker Inc. stands at -79.00. The total capital return value is set at -48.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.47. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Based on Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.25. Total debt to assets is 4.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 69.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.