Minim Inc. (MINM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MINM is 0.50.

The public float for MINM is 24.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On March 22, 2023, MINM’s average trading volume was 471.23K shares.

MINM) stock’s latest price update

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM)’s stock price has increased by 10.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MINM’s Market Performance

Minim Inc. (MINM) has experienced a 6.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -42.89% drop in the past month, and a -36.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.54% for MINM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.18% for MINM stock, with a simple moving average of -49.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MINM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MINM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MINM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MINM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

MINM Trading at -31.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MINM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.50%, as shares sank -40.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MINM rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1594. In addition, Minim Inc. saw -28.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MINM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.62 for the present operating margin

+34.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minim Inc. stands at -3.97. Equity return is now at value -49.20, with -26.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Minim Inc. (MINM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.