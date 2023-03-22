Mattel Inc. (MAT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is 15.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAT is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is $23.00, which is $6.22 above the current market price. The public float for MAT is 352.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. On March 22, 2023, MAT’s average trading volume was 3.23M shares.

MAT) stock’s latest price update

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)’s stock price has increased by 2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 16.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Barney Is Back With a Reboot, New Look

MAT’s Market Performance

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has seen a 2.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -12.85% decline in the past month and a -0.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for MAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.16% for MAT stock, with a simple moving average of -17.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAT reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for MAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MAT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

MAT Trading at -11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.31. In addition, Mattel Inc. saw -6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel Inc. stands at +7.25. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mattel Inc. (MAT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.